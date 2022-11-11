ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

IL Ranks 5th In National For AP Exam Takers In 2022

The Illinois State Board of Education announced today that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) Exams during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released by the College Board. Illinois’ AP participation had dipped during the pandemic but has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to greater numbers of Black and Hispanic students taking and passing AP Exams.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy