The Illinois State Board of Education announced today that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) Exams during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released by the College Board. Illinois’ AP participation had dipped during the pandemic but has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to greater numbers of Black and Hispanic students taking and passing AP Exams.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO