Prep football: Dixon shocks Liberty Ranch in Division V playoffs. ‘Everybody stepped up’

Football’s a family affair up in Dixon. Well, at least it is for Rams coach Wes Besseghini.

The sense of family instilled in the players by their coach pushed them to a 28-21 Division V playoffs upset Friday night in Galt against undefeated Liberty Ranch.

There was no star player in the win — it was a team effort as ever.

Besseghini says that’s because every player on his roster matters.

“We had guys step up defensively, we had Jett, our quarterback, make a big throw, and we got that blocked field goal,” he said. “We needed it. Everybody stepped up. They just play for each other. They love each other, and they keep fighting man!”

The main contributing factor to the way this team jells on the field is how they come together off it. Almost like a family.

Coach Besseghini stressed the importance of that postgame: “We spend a lot of time talking about family you know. That’s just our thing.

“I really feel like that’s what made the difference.”

Star senior quarterback Jett Harris agreed with that sentiment.

“We’re always doing team dinners together,” he said. “We even went on a team camping trip. Yeah, I really feel like that family atmosphere makes me trust my teammates and helps us win.”

That family atmosphere was evident in the postgame celebration, too, as players gave their coach a Gatorade bath. With a laugh, Besseghini said it was a bit excessive.

“Listen, I just want that bath in three weeks,” he said. “But, it’s OK that they’re pumped!”

Pregame, Besseghini said his team needed to play their best to beat the undefeated Hawks.

The Rams trailed pretty consistently throughout the game. They were down 21-7 at one point in the second half.

But it was a blocked field goal in the fourth quarter returned for 85 yards by Luis Torres for a touchdown that nearly evened the score after the Hawks blocked the Rams’ extra point.

The game then completely flipped when Hawks quarterback Kymani Fenika threw an interception to Dixon safety Brent Green with just under six minutes to play.

Dixon’s final offensive drive really showed off the Rams’ pass game that Besseghini had touted. Harris threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jordan Sengmany to give the Rams their go-ahead score. That was followed by a two-point conversion rush by Branden Baumbach to set the score and the Rams’ victory.

After capitalizing on Liberty Ranch’s mistakes, including a final drive fumble, Besseghini told his players “our best performance is yet to come.” He’s confident that they can continue to win on the road in next Friday’s semifinal matchup against second-ranked Sonora.

Flags and turnovers hobbled the Hawks, who finish the year 10-1 overall after a 5-0 first-place finish in the Sierra Valley Conference.

“We just weren’t polished enough tonight,” said Warren Schroeder, who moved up to head coach after 12 seasons on the Galt high school’s sidelines. “We made way too many errors, and its a shame to lose like this.”

“Listen, this was as great of a first year as I could have hoped for. I just wish this group of players didn’t have to go out like this. I hope we can achieve a little more next year.”

The loss overshadowed an amazing performance by Kymani Fenika. The triple-threat junior rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown from the quarterback position while grabbing an interception and making a 65-yard kickoff return on special teams.