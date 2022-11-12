ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Help grads move to next phase

A friend told me that his recent college graduate is having a hard time deciding what his next move should be. He thinks his 22-year-old is having a tough time accepting that his school career has come to an end and that he now has to make some decisions about where his life is headed. What are some steps parents can take to help their young-adult children move on to the career phase of their lives?

Comments / 0

Community Policy