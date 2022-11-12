Read full article on original website
City addressing spike in overdose deaths
With the City of Laredo seeing a significant spike in opioid and other drug-involved overdose deaths, the planned opening of a detox facility in 2023 is expected to help as one of many steps in addressing the issue. Laredo has reported 33 overdose deaths in 2022 already representing a 75%...
Photos: Laredo businesses recognized at Boots N' Bling Gala
A group of Laredo businesses were recognized at the Laredo Economic Develop Corporation's annual Boots N' Bling gala. The Economic Development Industry Awards, or EDIs, are awarded every year by the LEDC in order to recognize local business icons that have heavily contributed to the economic well-being of Laredo and the Webb County region.
Laredo's city manager search continues
The City of Laredo’s search for a permanent city manager is expected to eclipse one year according to a recently released timeline as Strategic Government Resources will present finalists to City Council in either late January or early February 2023. The permanent city manger position has been vacant since...
Laredo Bed & Breakfast featured in Texas Monthly
A Laredo bed-and-breakfast has been prominently featured in Texas Monthly, with the magazine recounting the history of the home and its renovation in its November 2022 issue. The article primarily tells the story of the the Gonzalez family, who purchased the home from Laredo ISD in 2019. The school district had previously used the building as a cafeteria, event center and library for the Vidal M Treviño Magnet School.
At 15, 'Laredo's Slime Queen' opens Slimerella Slime Shop
While some 15 year olds think about their quinceneras or their sweet sixteens, one local teen has opened up her own store. Azul Garibi, "Laredo's Slime Queen" and CEO of Slimerella and the pop-up shop business Young Bosses Laredo, officially opened The Slimerella Slime Shop on Oct. 24. It is located at 2402 Bob Bullock Loop Ste 5 and is open daily from 2-8 p.m.
Photos: Veterans Day Parade rolls through Laredo streets
This Veterans Day, local veterans gathered at St. Peter's Plaza Friday as they were honored with a parade. UISD and LISD schools and other organizations celebrated the bravery and the sacrifices of these patriotic heroes during the event.
Dog reunited with Laredo owners nearly 10 years later
After losing their pet, one local family has finally found their loved one close to a decade later. Following nine and a half years of being without their dog, a family received a call by a local veterinary clinic that shared the surprising news that their dog had been found. A Good Samaritan saw the animal and took her to the vet’s office to see if it had a rightful owner.
Webb County's non-voters describe what kept them away from the polls
While the importance of voting has been stressed not just locally but around the country at length, many people in Webb County still decided to not cast a ballot this past Nov. 8. Unofficial voting results show that approximately 45,920 locals voted during the 2022 midterm elections. While some provisional...
