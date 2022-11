The new imaging machine for CT and PET scans at Goshen Hospital is the first of its kind in the country. Photo provided / Goshen Health

GOSHEN — A new imaging device at Goshen Hospital is being touted for being able to detect smaller lesions in shorter scan times and reducing radiation risk for patients.

The Discovery MI Gen 2 imaging device is not only the first in the region, but the first in the nation, hospital officials said.