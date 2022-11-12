ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST /1 PM PST/ THIS. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Patchy blowing dust expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern. Imperial County, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
SFGate

Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy