Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19
Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound
Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
The Trump Org’s ‘Fired’ Money Man Actually Still Has His Job
In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary. Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg...
GOP Rep-Elect Doesn’t Want to Immediately ‘Waste Time’ on Republican Probes
Even as it looks more and more likely that Republicans will control the majority in the House of Representatives by the slimmest of margins, at least one incoming GOP lawmaker is calling on the party to pump the brakes on their wishlist of anti-Biden investigations. Fresh off flipping a blue...
Rudy Declares ‘Total Victory’ After Feds Drop Apartment Raid Investigation
Rudy Giuliani is officially off the hook and won’t face criminal charges following a high-profile FBI raid of his New York City apartment last year, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Monday. He was under investigation for his relationship with a Ukrainian prosecutor that figured heavily into former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, with feds seizing a number of electronic devices and other items from his home in an early-morning raid on April 28, 2021. Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York ultimately didn’t come up with enough evidence to file criminal charges against Giuliani, writing to the court: “The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.” Following the news, Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Associated Press, “In my business, we would call that total victory. We appreciate what the U.S. attorney’s [office] has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”
Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With ‘BS’ Tweet
Kari Lake officially lost her race to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night and almost immediately suggested the outcome was fraudulent. “Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted. Lake, a former journalist, became a right-wing media darling during her campaign by continually pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lake’s election loss to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also caught the eye of former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” It was even more extreme over on Telegram, where far-right figures including activist Ivan Raiklin called for a “new election” in a hare-brained scheme that included “subpoena[ing] Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey.”
Russia Dismisses ‘Fake’ News Report on Lavrov Heart Problems at G20
Russia cried foul Monday after a report that its veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, had been taken to hospital with a suspected heart problem after arriving on the Indonesian island Bali for the G20 summit. The Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, reported that the 72-year-old was taken to hospital after arriving in Bali on Sunday night. But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the report “the height of fakery” and posted a video of her boss sitting on a balcony in T-shirt and shorts, enjoying the Bali sunshine. “Excuse me, but they’re writing here that you’ve been hospitalized?” she asks him. “They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen ill. It’s a game that is not new in politics,” Lavrov replies, with his usual hangdog expression. Vladimir Putin himself is missing the summit, apparently fearful it would draw attention to his international isolation.
Trump Tries to Claim Mar-a-Lago Documents Were His Personal Property
In a newly unveiled legal brief, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are now claiming that the 11,000 federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence were classified as “personal”—an argument the feds simply aren’t buying. “Thus, when he made a designation decision, he was President of the United States; his decision to retain certain records as personal is entitled to deference, and the records in question are thus presumptively personal,” the brief reads. “President Trump need not put forth documentary evidence of his designation decisions, because his conduct unequivocally confirmed that he was treating the materials in question as personal records, rather than presidential records.” In a separate brief, the Justice Department argued that Trump can’t make that decree “simply by saying so.” Doing so “would nullify [the Presidential Records Act’s] entire purpose by allowing a president to designate all of his official records as ‘personal records’ and then to remove them upon departure from the White House.” Trump has also claimed that his possession of the documents is shielded from public scrutiny under executive privilege. Last month, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to throw out Trump’s legal challenge to the investigation altogether.
Fox News cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
Mike Pence Says Trump ‘Endangered Me and My Family’ With Jan. 6 Tweet
Former Vice President Mike Pence used an interview to unleash a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s “reckless” words during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. As MAGA supporters raided the building in 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” in standing up to pressure to not certify the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Speaking to ABC, Pence said the message “angered” him. “I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,’” Pence said. He added: “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” he told Muir this week. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”
Why the Hell Haven’t We Ended the Cuba Embargo Already?
The UN General Assembly just voted for the 30th consecutive year to condemn America’s economic embargo on Cuba. Yes, you read that right. They did this in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994, and 1993.
Fox News Stars Squabble Over How Much Trump’s to Blame for Midterms
Three Fox News stars on Sunday publicly squabbled over whether former President Donald Trump or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is to blame for the Republican Party’s midterm elections flop—a preview of the divisions taking hold within the GOP and the cable-news outlet that often acts as its de facto communications arm.
Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend
The latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms
Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters. As part of a...
Donald Trump and Mike Pence Launch the Political Comebacks No One Wants
Mike Pence: I’m giving “prayerful consideration” to running for president in 2024. Donald Trump: I’m making a yuge announcement on Tuesday [that’s almost certainly another run for the White House]!. The battery-mates of the most recent GOP executive branch were once MAGA’s yin and yang—Pence...
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters,...
