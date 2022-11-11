ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
nulltx.com

Big Eyes and Shiba Inu holders are buying Oryen ICO after 110% price increase. Learn why.

Crypt Whales have started talking about Oryen Network, contributing to its growth. Holders of other currencies like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes, Dogecoin, etc., are buying $ORY in bulk. Investor confidence has increased due to the promising state of the market. With an ever-increasing 110% price increase, Oryen is entering the...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
CoinDesk

FTX Fallout: Bitcoin Miners’ Balance Slides; Paxos Ordered to Freeze $19M in Crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) miners or entities generating the cryptocurrency seem to be running down their coin stash amid the FTX-induced market panic. U.S. federal authorities have ordered cryptocurrency issuer Paxos to freeze $19 million worth of crypto tied to the bankrupt FTX exchange. Hong Kong-based digital asset platform Hbit Limited is unable to withdraw $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies deposited in the now-bankrupt FTX.
Gizmodo

Crypto Exchange AAX Halts Withdrawals but Denies It Had Exposure to FTX

Hong Kong-based crypto trading platform AAX halted withdrawals on Sunday and claims it will try to resume trades in 7-10 days, according to a press release from the company. But we’ve certainly heard that one before in crypto land. AAX claims the halt is due to a “third party...
u.today

Ripple Lawsuit: VC Firm Makes Strong Case Why XRP Should Not Be Considered Security

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

