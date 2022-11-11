Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
