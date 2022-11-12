ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry’s 47-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors’ 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25 at home a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 34.2 from beyond the arc.

Golden State finished 12-4 in Pacific Division action and 22-19 on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors defeated the Kings 116-113 in their last matchup on Nov. 8. Curry led the Warriors with 47 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 28 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

