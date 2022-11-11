Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
miamisburgathletics.com
2022 Marching Band Season Recap
The Miamisburg Viking Marching Band completed a fantastic 2022 season last Thursday with their performance at the Bands of America Grand National Championships held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Thank you to the Miamisburg City Schools administration & staff, as well as the entire city and community for your support. Below is a summary of their accomplishments during the 2022 competitive season:
Marion Local football keeps rolling with 35-3 win over Versailles in regional semifinal
The Flyers scored the last 35 points of the game
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
UD Hall of Famer George Janky dies at 74
DAYTON — University of Dayton Hall of Famer and former Flyer George Janky has passed away at 74 years old. The university issued the following statement in response to his passing:. The University of Dayton mourns the passing of George Janky, whose career bridged the Fieldhouse and Arena eras....
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
oxfordobserver.org
Miami anthropology major dies in dorm
No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
dayton.com
Dayton’s new airline: Your questions answered about Avelo Airlines and the Dayton airport
A new low-cost airline will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida. Avelo Airlines has four “bases” at airports in Wilmington, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; and Burbank, California; and Orlando. The company’s first flight took to the skies in April...
Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders
The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.
WLWT 5
Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on Waterford Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on Waterford Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to scanner traffic, the call came in at about 11:19 a.m. Tuesday. This story was curated...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
