Miamisburg, OH

miamisburgathletics.com

2022 Marching Band Season Recap

The Miamisburg Viking Marching Band completed a fantastic 2022 season last Thursday with their performance at the Bands of America Grand National Championships held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Thank you to the Miamisburg City Schools administration & staff, as well as the entire city and community for your support. Below is a summary of their accomplishments during the 2022 competitive season:
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

UD Hall of Famer George Janky dies at 74

DAYTON — University of Dayton Hall of Famer and former Flyer George Janky has passed away at 74 years old. The university issued the following statement in response to his passing:. The University of Dayton mourns the passing of George Janky, whose career bridged the Fieldhouse and Arena eras....
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Spring Street in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
OXFORD, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Miami anthropology major dies in dorm

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
DAYTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH

