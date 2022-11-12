Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Starkville Daily News
Leach sees bright spot in State loss
It was a 17-12 game at the half with MSU having all the momentum, but the second half was all Georgia. State coach Mike Leach spent time in the film room over the weekend trying to dissect the game and thought that the visiting Bulldogs just made the plays. For...
Starkville Daily News
Versatile baseball player Griffin enjoys visit to MSU
He can throw a fastball 95 miles an hour, he can hit for power and for average, he can run, he can catch, he can dunk a basketball and he can make acrobatic catches on the football field. He’s also just 16-years-old. Griffin is projected to be one of...
Starkville Daily News
Vols respond with nice run for home win
After a tight first half where the Leake Academy Rebels stayed close and took an occasional lead, the Vols were able to use an 11-0 run to start the second half and eventually went on to win a 58-47 home decision. Starkville Academy head coach Brian Merkel had a message...
Starkville Daily News
Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle to host first Winter Dance
On Saturday, December 3, the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle is hosting the BGC 1st Annual Winter Dance, a dance for Father & Daughter and Mother & Son duos. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the public is invited to 911 Lynn Lane for food, fun, and dancing. Ron Thornton, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle, discussed the upcoming event.
Starkville Daily News
Webster County Sheriff’s Office holding toy drive
EUPORA – From now until December 15, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office be collecting toys for its second annual toy drive. After last year’s success with its inaugural drive, Sgt. Brandon Chaille is looking forward to another great turnout. To read more, see the full Tuesday, November...
Comments / 0