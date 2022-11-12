Read full article on original website
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot
One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'
John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
