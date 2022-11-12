ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

By JAMEY KEATEN and CARA ANNA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0J2z_0j8EX3Sg00

GENEVA — (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there.

Critics say Ethiopia stands out as an egregious example of a government preventing citizens from getting online — jeopardizing family ties, human rights and information flows.

The Internet Governance Forum, whose annual gathering has drawn top leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merke in the past, scheduled this year's Nov. 28-Dec. 2 meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a military campaign in Tigray against regional fighters in November 2020.

Since then, fighting has impeded humanitarian access into the region as Ethiopia’s federal authorities try to isolate Tigray’s rebellious leaders by impeding humanitarian aid deliveries, isolating its beleaguered residents and shutting down banking and telecommunications services — leaving them largely incommunicado from the rest of the world.

Ethiopian authorities, however, insist they haven’t deliberately targeted the Tigrayan people.

Under a widely praised cease-fire deal agreed on Nov. 2, Ethiopia's government is to continue restoring basic communications, transport and banking services for Tigray's more than 5 million people, and both sides promised to allow unfettered access for humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia’s government in the past has said it needed security guarantees for workers sent in to repair communications infrastructure.

The government of Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, has promoted the upcoming IGF gathering in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, as it strives to promote Ethiopia’s status as a regional economic power and African diplomatic hub.

Organizers of the meeting seek concrete steps to achieve "universal and meaningful internet connectivity.”

The Geneva-based forum laments that 2.7 billion people worldwide remain unconnected. It will focus this year's meeting on “connecting all people and safeguarding human rights,” and avoiding internet fragmentation. It decries government policy that "limits uses of the internet or affects the open and interoperable character of the internet.”

Chengetai Masango, the forum’s program and technology manager, said Addis Ababa was a “prime place” to hold the annual meeting as Ethiopia is fast-developing country, home to a “large youth base” and a diplomatic hub — with many embassies, international institutions and the headquarters of the African Union.

“Ethiopia is a UN member state and as such is entitled to host U.N. meetings,” Masango wrote, adding: “The IGF and UN’s position on shutdowns everywhere has been consistent; they are incompatible with human rights.”

Even before the Tigray conflict began, the U.N. human rights office expressed concern about internet access and communications in Ethiopia, citing a “communications blackout” that began in January 2020 in areas under federal military control — namely western Oromia — during military operations against an armed faction there.

Fighting in the Oromia region this week led to several dozen casualties, witnesses said.

The rights office noted that Ethiopia is far from the only country to impose restrictions on the internet.

A U.N. report published in June noted internet shutdowns or clampdowns on social media in places including Myanmar, Sudan and Russia. It said shutdowns often occurred in places where governments carry out armed operations — and some may have been aimed to cover up human rights violations.

“The U.N. as a whole has been outspoken about the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, and also about the alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law,” Masango saiad.

Many Tigrayans have told The Associated Press they have been unable to contact loved ones in the region since the conflict began, and don’t know whether they are still alive.

The #KeepItOn coalition — which brings together over 280 organizations from 105 countries to promote open internet access — says it’s petitioning the African Union “to condemn the Ethiopian government’s prolonged shutdown, which has had devastating impacts on people living through a conflict, and to help reestablish internet access in the region and across Ethiopia.”

Access Now, another advocacy group, has launched a campaign to highlight Tigray’s two years without internet. It says the meeting in Addis Ababa offers an opportunity to focus on internet shutdowns and "to urge governments, particularly in Africa, to put an end to the practice.”

“Authorities have weaponized internet shutdowns against people in and outside of Tigray — disconnecting families, destroying business, and impeding humanitarian aid delivery," it said. “This compounds the humanitarian crisis and provides cover for the human rights abuses."

___

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a “bomb attack." Six people have died. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was...
960 The Ref

Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
960 The Ref

Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Tuesday decried an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s comments, delivered in an evening address to the nation, came hours after a senior...
960 The Ref

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person told...
960 The Ref

Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala Tuesday in a case that has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua. Antigua, just outside Guatemala City, is...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

The underground map helping thirsty World Cup fans find alcohol in Qatar

DOHA — The Mulberry Tavern is tucked away inside a five-star hotel off a side road in Qatar’s most exclusive district. Technically, it serves a country whose religion prohibits alcohol, but its menu lists over 100 alcoholic drinks. Its servers hustle $15 draft beers, $23 cocktails and $113 bottles of wine to tables adorned with the flags of World Cup participants. And, with Western music humming and kickoff approaching, it is bracing itself.
960 The Ref

Second boat of over 100 Rohingya lands on Indonesian beach

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach, the second group in as many days to arrive in the island nation's northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children...
960 The Ref

Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — Armed militants ambushed and killed all six people in a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday. Police officer Rab Nawaz Khan said the morning attack in the Dadewala area of Lakki Marwat district came during a routine patrol in a suburban area. The attackers escaped on motorcycles.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
91K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy