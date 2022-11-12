No. 5 Central Catholic edges No. 4 Jesuit 23-20 in 6A state quarterfinals, will face West Linn in semifinals

Read full article on original website
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah
The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
Oregon Ducks fall to No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings; Oregon State rejoins rankings at No. 23
Oregon is effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but it is still in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) are No. 12, down from No. 6 last week after losing to Washington. Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
AP Top 25: Oregon Ducks, slip, Oregon State Beavers return, No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top 5
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school playoff games?
It’s the penultimate week of high school football and many of the state’s championship tournaments are preparing to set their title games. Games are all being played at neutral sites this week, so make sure to check out where this week’s games are being played:
