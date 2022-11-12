No. 5 Central Catholic edges No. 4 Jesuit 23-20 in 6A state quarterfinals, will face West Linn in semifinals

The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO