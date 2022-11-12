CCS D2 playoffs: Bellarmine gains semifinal berth, redemption over Menlo-Atherton

It's a long season.

It's been very long for the Bellarmine Bells which fought through numerous injuries and several tough losses.

But the Bells are still alive following a decisive 30-7 win at Menlo-Atherton in a Central Coast Section Division 2 opener in chilly Atherton.

That's where Menlo-Atherton's season began, with a 48-34 defeat that was followed up with a tough 24-21 road loss to Oakland power McClymonds.

A four-game losing streak in the rugged West Catholic Athletic League seemed like curtains for Bellarmine, which rallied in a 37-19 regular-season opening win at home against Valley Christian last week.

That momentum seemed to carry over Friday as Ben Pfaff rushed for two touchdowns, quarterback Nate Escalada threw touchdown passes to Parker Threatt and tight end Joe Fuqua.

Connor Tripp kicked a field goal.

The rest of Friday's effort was largely supplied by the defense, which gave up just a 30-yard touchdown run to Sherrod Smith.

It was a far cry from the first time the teams met, when the Bears piled up 424 yards and seven touchdowns, four supplied by 5-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.

Dickey didn't play Friday due to an injury, but it's hard to believe who he would have made up the 23-point cushion the Bells won by.

They now play Wilcox-Santa Clara, a 56-14 first-round winner over Lincoln-San Jose.

Photos below by Dennis Lee