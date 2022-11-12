I have lived with many cats in my life, and I loved them all. But none ever stole my heart the way Olivia has done. I did not have the privilege of knowing her as a kitten, but I’m sure she was adorable. I was not there to save her from the pain of having the people she trusted take her to a shelter and leave her when she was only two years old. But when I needed a furry friend, she was there.

20 DAYS AGO