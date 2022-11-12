Read full article on original website
Related
katzenworld.co.uk
Guest Star Cat: Olivia—Thief of Hearts
I have lived with many cats in my life, and I loved them all. But none ever stole my heart the way Olivia has done. I did not have the privilege of knowing her as a kitten, but I’m sure she was adorable. I was not there to save her from the pain of having the people she trusted take her to a shelter and leave her when she was only two years old. But when I needed a furry friend, she was there.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua Sings Along with Squeaky Ball in Irresistible Video
Dogs are so funny! You never know how they're going to react to something. Just ask any dog owner who has seen their dog act scared of a movie or when they refused to sleep in the fancy new dog bed you purchased them. Just like @Chihuahuacedricofficial probably didn't think...
pethelpful.com
Tiny Angry Kittens Have Zero Chill and It's Beyond Precious
Cats hiss for numerous reasons. They may be in pain, afraid of another animal, or simply asking for space. This is completely normal cat behavior and when your cat hisses you can probably determine the exact reason why - they see a strange dog, they accidentally hit their paw on something, you know, normal cat reasons to hiss. That's why this video posed by TikTok account @Deescatrefuge is so hilariously inexplicable, because these precious little dum-dums have nothing to hiss about!
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
pethelpful.com
Dog Ends Up in Most Ridiculous Place After Mom Lets Him Outside
Dogs are so funny. We always assume that they have very distinct routines which usually consist of eating, sleeping, going on walks, doing their business, playing fetch and possibly chasing a squirrel. But every now and then they do something totally outrageous that no pet owner would expect. Just check...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Overjoyed Reaction to the Simplest Gift Is So Pure
So, raise your hand if you spend far too much money on cat toys. Okay, so that's basically all of us. Cats need toys for exercise, to stimulate them mentally, to keep them from getting bored, and hence, destructive. If your cat is chewing on a felt mouse chances are they won't chew on your sofa. Something else to consider is that you don't actually need to spend any money to amuse your cat.
Neighbor Catching His 'Stalker' on Camera Shocks Internet
A "stalker" cat has drawn numerous online comments after a neighbor shared a video of the animal "risking his life" to look at him and the clip went viral on social media. In the video, shared Tuesday on TikTok under the username Bennynazareth, the cat can be seen hanging from a window and staring at his human neighbor for quite some time. The post comes with a caption that says: "My neighbor is a stalker" and "Creepy neighbor."
pethelpful.com
Tenant Has Hilariously Sneaky Way Of Having 2 Cats
According to the most recent statistics, there are around 44 million households in the US who rent their homes. And a lot of these rental properties have pet policies, which state the number, breed and type of pet you can have. So what if you live somewhere that only allows one cat? Tiktok user @CatLady_Quinn has a pretty hilarious solution.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable
No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Friendship With Cows Is So Pure and Beautiful
This is just the cutest feline-bovine friendship ever. It's not uncommon for animals of different species to form close bonds, just look at dogs and cats who have been raised together. This sweet farm cat adores his cow pals and loves rubbing up against them and the cows love licking him in return. Awwww!
Adult Labrador Who 'Hates Puppies' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A senior dog refusing to play with a pair of boisterous puppies has won the internet's heart. In a video shared to TikTok on October 6, user Anna (@billiethelab_) explained she's dog-sitting Louise, a friend's Labrador who "hates puppies." Featuring multiple clips of a stone-faced Louise doing her best to...
pethelpful.com
Family's Patience With Their New Rescue Dog Totally Made Our Day
Before you bring home a rescue dog, it's important to know what to expect throughout the process--just like Brittany and her family did! For this mama of four human children who goes by @kinzkrew on TikTok, having the patience and time to accept a new family member exactly as they are made all the difference for sweet little Annie. As you've likely guessed--she's their new rescue pup!
pethelpful.com
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything
Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Beagle Finds Courage to Play With a Toy Is So Moving
Rescuing a dog can be a challenging yet rewarding experience, but from the perspective of the pup, it's utterly life-changing. Luckily for this sweet beagle boy, he was saved from a dog fighting ring by the @tribeagles rescue of North Carolina. There may be lots of healing still ahead of him, but every step of his progress is worth celebrating.
Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."
Meet 'Upsetty Betty,' the Feline Dubbed Grumpy Cat's Successor
A cat with a particularly upset facial expression has left the internet in stitches, with some even dubbing her a "successor" of the famous Grumpy Cat. Betty the cat has gained viral attention online after her picture was shared by the owner and Reddit user u/Caioly on the popular r/aww forum.
Pit Bull With 'Attitude' Has Internet in Stitches
A video of a pit bull showing "attitude" to her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 5.9 million views. The clip shared by TikTok user @pshmoneyyy_ shows the dog lying next to a woman in bed before it suddenly jumps off and stands with its front paws on the edge. Holding a still gaze towards the camera, the pit bull later flinches once before perking up its ears and suddenly exiting the room.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral
Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
pethelpful.com
Cat Stands Upright and Chills Like a Human in Hilarious Video
Music all the way up for this one, because this totally derpy sound bite fits this cat all too perfectly! What exactly is she doing? How is she able to stand up like this for so long? Why does she look like a human? Aren't her little paws getting tired? What is she looking at?
Comments / 0