Louisville blows past Ripley 35-0 in 4A North Playoffs

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats are moving on to the third round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs after an eyebrow-raising 35-0 win over Ripley Friday night.

The Wildcats (11-1) will travel to Caledonia (6-6) next weekend.

Ripley finished the season with a 10-2 record.

The question for Louisville coming into Friday night’s game was whether or not the Wildcats would be able to move the ball against the vaunted Tiger front seven.

The answer was an emphatic “yes.”

Five different Wildcats scored touchdowns.

Keyarrion Jackson tossed two touchdowns passes and Xavier Hunt added another.

Jackson added a 64-yard touchdown run, and Swahili Earby and Kendon Sanders both added touchdown runs.

Photos by Austin Frayser

Ripley at Louisville football, Nov. 12, 2022