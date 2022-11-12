ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

KSHSAA Football Championship=

Sectional=

Class 6A=

Derby 36, Washburn Rural 21

Gardner-Edgerton 21, BV West 14

Manhattan 27, Wichita Northwest 18

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33

Class 5A=

BV Southwest 69, DeSoto 35

Hays 49, Salina Central 12

Maize 21, Hutchinson 14

Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0

Class 4A=

Bishop Miege 68, KC Piper 20

McPherson 49, Circle 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13

Wamego 42, Andover Central 7

Class 3A=

Andale 48, Rock Creek 0

Clay Center 24, Cheney 6

Holton 47, Girard 27

Topeka Hayden 39, Columbus 19

Class 2A=

Kingman 35, Beloit 6

Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 20

Sabetha 47, Caney Valley 0

Southeast Saline 44, Hoisington 21

Class 1A=

Centralia 8, Olpe 7

Conway Springs 39, Wabaunsee 14

Inman 28, Smith Center 6

St. Mary’s 36, Pittsburg Colgan 12

Class 8-Man DI=

Burlingame 39, Lyndon 16

Hill City 68, Meade 50

Little River 48, Chase County 40

Wichita County 58, Rawlins County 12

Class 8-Man DII=

Axtell 52, Osborne 6

Canton-Galva 52, Lebo 6

Dighton 38, Wallace County 0

Thunder Ridge 62, Victoria 46

Class 6-Man=

Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20

Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6

Cunningham 57, Wetmore 12

Waverly 46, Tescott 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season

The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
EMPORIA, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy