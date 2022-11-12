Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 7A=
Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20
Conway 68, Har-Ber 31
North Little Rock 28, FS Southside 14
Rogers 38, FS Northside 7
Class 6A=
Lake Hamilton 55, Searcy 21
Mountain Home 23, Marion 6
Russellville 30, West Memphis 26
Class 5A=
Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20
Camden Fairview 30, Vilonia 0
LR Parkview 29, Morrilton 7
Mills 32, Hot Springs 27
Pulaski Robinson 51, Magnolia 15
Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14
Valley View 41, Farmington 39
Wynne 27, Harrison 24
Class 4A=
Arkadelphia 49, Clinton 21
Ashdown 21, Lonoke 14
DeWitt 35, Gravette 14
Harmony Grove 35, Bald Knob 0
Lamar 35, Riverview 7
Malvern 34, Pottsville 14
McGehee 28, Gosnell 16
Nashville 28, Bauxite 7
Ozark 45, Mena 7
Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14
Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21
Star City 35, Trumann 7
Stuttgart 48, Crossett 21
Warren 41, Blytheville 20
Class 3A=
Bismarck 42, Manila 0
Booneville 42, Junction City 14
Camden Harmony Grove 49, Corning 14
Centerpoint 48, Lavaca 22
Charleston 41, Gurdon 6
Fordyce 53, Mansfield 22
Greenland 20, Fouke 0
Melbourne 55, Jessieville 14
Newport 50, Magnet Cove 14
Osceola 20, Perryville 14
Prescott 35, Drew Central 0
Quitman 21, Hoxie 14
Salem 36, Walnut Ridge 7
Smackover 46, Barton 28
Class 2A=
Carlisle 32, Mineral Springs 28
Des Arc 46, Magazine 6
E. Poinsett Co. 56, Hector 26
Earle 28, Bigelow 12
England 42, Dierks 28
Hazen 48, Poyen 6
Marked Tree 41, Conway Christian 13
Mount Ida 40, LR Episcopal 13
8-Man=
Izard County 36, Spring Hill 6
Mountain Pine 50, Midland 0
Rector 26, Strong 0
Woodlawn 60, Brinkley 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0