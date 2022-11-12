ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 7A=

Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20

Conway 68, Har-Ber 31

North Little Rock 28, FS Southside 14

Rogers 38, FS Northside 7

Class 6A=

Lake Hamilton 55, Searcy 21

Mountain Home 23, Marion 6

Russellville 30, West Memphis 26

Class 5A=

Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20

Camden Fairview 30, Vilonia 0

LR Parkview 29, Morrilton 7

Mills 32, Hot Springs 27

Pulaski Robinson 51, Magnolia 15

Shiloh Christian 55, Nettleton 14

Valley View 41, Farmington 39

Wynne 27, Harrison 24

Class 4A=

Arkadelphia 49, Clinton 21

Ashdown 21, Lonoke 14

DeWitt 35, Gravette 14

Harmony Grove 35, Bald Knob 0

Lamar 35, Riverview 7

Malvern 34, Pottsville 14

McGehee 28, Gosnell 16

Nashville 28, Bauxite 7

Ozark 45, Mena 7

Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14

Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21

Star City 35, Trumann 7

Stuttgart 48, Crossett 21

Warren 41, Blytheville 20

Class 3A=

Bismarck 42, Manila 0

Booneville 42, Junction City 14

Camden Harmony Grove 49, Corning 14

Centerpoint 48, Lavaca 22

Charleston 41, Gurdon 6

Fordyce 53, Mansfield 22

Greenland 20, Fouke 0

Melbourne 55, Jessieville 14

Newport 50, Magnet Cove 14

Osceola 20, Perryville 14

Prescott 35, Drew Central 0

Quitman 21, Hoxie 14

Salem 36, Walnut Ridge 7

Smackover 46, Barton 28

Class 2A=

Carlisle 32, Mineral Springs 28

Des Arc 46, Magazine 6

E. Poinsett Co. 56, Hector 26

Earle 28, Bigelow 12

England 42, Dierks 28

Hazen 48, Poyen 6

Marked Tree 41, Conway Christian 13

Mount Ida 40, LR Episcopal 13

8-Man=

Izard County 36, Spring Hill 6

Mountain Pine 50, Midland 0

Rector 26, Strong 0

Woodlawn 60, Brinkley 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

MHHS defeats Marion, advances to state quarterfinals

For the third year in a row, the Mountain Home High School football team will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers opened the postseason on Friday with a 23-6 victory at Marion. Mountain Home scored the first nine points of the game due...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Change announced to MHHS basketball schedule

Due to the Mountain Home High School football team winning their opening game in the Class 6A State Playoffs and advancing to the quarterfinals, a change has been made to the high school basketball schedule. The Lady Bombers’ home game Friday night against Bentonville has been moved to Saturday morning.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy