Füllkrug’s patience rewarded with Germany World Cup spot
Niclas Füllkrug took the scenic route before earning his first call-up for Germany on the eve of the World Cup. The Werder Bremen forward who is 29 must have thought the day would never come after years of being overlooked for the senior team following his last appearance for Germany’s under-20s in 2014. Füllkrug has played more games in Germany’s second division than in the Bundesliga. But this season Füllkrug has scored 10 times for Bremen in 14 Bundesliga games. He was rewarded with a phone call on Thursday from Germany coach Hansi Flick asking him to be part of his 26-man World Cup squad. Füllkrug says “It was a long journey, and it makes it an even nicer moment now.”
Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by officials who threatened to break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for...
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged world leaders to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the World Cup that starts later this week. It came after he asked World Cup teams this month to avoid political and human rights issues swirling around host nation Qatar and focus just on soccer. Infantino seemed to stray from his own advice on a trip Tuesday from the Arabian Gulf to Indonesia for the Group of 20 meeting. Infantino ueged world leader to “think on a temporary ceasefire, for one month, for the duration of the FIFA World Cup.”
How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup
Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Iranian men’s soccer manager Carlos Queiroz says players can protest at World Cup within FIFA regulations
The manager of the Iranian men’s soccer team said his players are allowed to protest while they participate at the World Cup in Qatar, as long as those protests do not break FIFA rules. Carlos Queiroz made the comments at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. According...
WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected
GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Clubs from soccer’s richest continent Europe are providing 73% of players called up for the World Cup. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams. It has 13 teams in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Research by European soccer consultants LTT Sports says Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected. Barcelona and Manchester City each has 16. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in the other continents. Qatari club Al Sadd has 15 players at the tournament that starts Sunday.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he has no respect for Erik ten Hag. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because was they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr.
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — Vinicius Jr. was still a teenager when he took his first winners’ medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro. A place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control. The now 22-year-old Real Madrid winger is a key figure for Brazil’s national team and his old neighbors in Sao Gonçalo are hoping to soon get another visit from the once quiet boy who used to play soccer next to a highway despite the danger. They want to parade him through the city with a World Cup winners’ medal around his neck.
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific...
McIlroy says Norman needs to ‘exit stage left’ from LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says golf cannot begin to come together as long as Greg Norman is running Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy says no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room and that Norman needs to go. McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship that ends the European tour season. McIlroy says it will be difficult to get anywhere until lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. are sorted out. He also takes issue with Norman saying Tiger Woods should be thankful for LIV forcing the tour to provide more money to plays.
