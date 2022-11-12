Read full article on original website
Bend Creators Celebration’s fall show set for Saturday at Midtown Ballroom
Artists of all types, from painters to musicians to fashionistas, will be at the Midtown Ballroom in downtown Bend Saturday night for a show. Precious Byrd will provide the music. More info at: https://www.facebook.com/bendcreatorscelebration. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
Recession in C.O.? Topic discussed at Bend Chamber’s Impact Conference
Analysts say the signs of a local recession are not there at this time. The Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted the Impact Conference on Tuesday morning at The Riverhouse Convention Center, for an update on the status of the region's economy and what's to come.
Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator. Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
Jefferson County sheriff won’t enforce Measure 114; Crook County sheriff also calls it unconstitutional
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right, The Associated Press reported Monday night, six days after the polls closed. But Measure 114 is prompting a growing number of sheriffs to say they won't enforce it.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man...
