ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Bend Creators Celebration’s fall show set for Saturday at Midtown Ballroom

Artists of all types, from painters to musicians to fashionistas, will be at the Midtown Ballroom in downtown Bend Saturday night for a show. Precious Byrd will provide the music. More info at: https://www.facebook.com/bendcreatorscelebration. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator. Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy