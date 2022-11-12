Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
San Juan Hills, El Modena and Villa Park capture wins; Tuesday tourney final scores
SAN JUAN HILLS 64, SANTA ANA 46: The Stallions won their second straight game in the Luis Macias Tournament Tuesday night at Santa Ana High School to advance into Friday’s semifinals. Mason Hodges scored 22 points, Luke Padilla 11 points and Nathan Brosch nine points to lead San Juan Hills.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran’s memorable season comes to an end with loss in quarterfinals
Justin Dominguez breaks through for a gain for Crean Lutheran. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs John Luciano, Ted Rigoni and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team battled until the end Friday night but lost to second-seeded Vista Del Lago from Moreno Valley 26-21 in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Division 8 playoffs at Crean Lutheran.
ocsportszone.com
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s soccer team hosts regional on Wednesday
Jesse Mancilla and his SAC teammates open the playoffs Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana College sports information). Santa Ana College’s men’s soccer team has earned the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs and will host No. 21 Santa Barbara City (10-5-5, 5-4-1) in round 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Fontana Herald News
Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies
Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Dodger Stadium Candle is On Sale
Ever wonder what Dodger Stadium smells like? Wonder no more
Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach
Two cars overturned in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard on Monday around 12:32 p.m., police said. The post Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
