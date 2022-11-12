Read full article on original website
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Girls Volleyball Championship held in Glens Falls
The 2022 NYSPHSAA Girls Volleyball Championship is returning to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The championship will take place on November 19 with the winners being crowned on November 20.
Play of the Week winner – Ravena’s Dominik Paljusaj
Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Ravena's Dominik Paljusaj!
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
NEWS10 ABC
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
Crash closes portion of Troy Schenectady Road
Police have closed a portion of Troy Schenectady Road after a serious crash.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
Johnstown voters approve $15M capital project
Voters in the Greater Johnstown School District approved a $15 million capital project.
Babe Ruth signed baseball to be on display in Gloversville
A $2.5M baseball collection has been donated to the future New York State Baseball Hall of Fame which will be located in Gloversville.
Albany firefighters mourn loss of Union Vice President
Vice President of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, and 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department, Edward J. Verhoff passed away on Saturday, November 12.
WNYT
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why
Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
Saratoga Foundation honors past and present restaurants
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is putting together "A Taste of Saratoga: Restaurants Then and Now." The virtual program will be held on November 29, Giving Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Annual LARAC holiday shop opening in Glens Falls
The annual event opens on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, at LARAC's 7 Lapham Place gallery.
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
