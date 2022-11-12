ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation

A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend Creators Celebration’s fall show set for Saturday at Midtown Ballroom

Artists of all types, from painters to musicians to fashionistas, will be at the Midtown Ballroom in downtown Bend Saturday night for a show. Precious Byrd will provide the music. More info at: https://www.facebook.com/bendcreatorscelebration. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Snow doesn’t stop end of season market in Redmond

With snowy skies across Central Oregon Saturday morning, fresh produce straight from the farm might not have been your first thought. But that’s exactly what was on farmers and shoppers minds at the seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event. The pop-up market was held outside in the...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event

Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator. Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

No Injuries Reported In Clausen Drive Shooting

BEND, OR -- Bend Police say no one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting, but one person was taken into custody. Officers responded to the area of Clausen and Grandview Drive, on the north end of Bend, on the report of an altercation involving a firearm. Witnesses told officers...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114

Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
BEND, OR

