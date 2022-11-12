Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation
A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
KTVZ
Bend Creators Celebration’s fall show set for Saturday at Midtown Ballroom
Artists of all types, from painters to musicians to fashionistas, will be at the Midtown Ballroom in downtown Bend Saturday night for a show. Precious Byrd will provide the music. More info at: https://www.facebook.com/bendcreatorscelebration. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
centraloregondaily.com
Snow doesn’t stop end of season market in Redmond
With snowy skies across Central Oregon Saturday morning, fresh produce straight from the farm might not have been your first thought. But that’s exactly what was on farmers and shoppers minds at the seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event. The pop-up market was held outside in the...
KTVZ
10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event
Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
KTVZ
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
KTVZ
Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator. Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
KTVZ
AP: Oregon voters pass gun control, health care measures; Jefferson County sheriff won’t enforce M. 114
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right, The Associated Press reported Monday night, six days after the polls closed. But Measure 114 is prompting a growing number of sheriffs to say they won't enforce it.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
No Injuries Reported In Clausen Drive Shooting
BEND, OR -- Bend Police say no one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting, but one person was taken into custody. Officers responded to the area of Clausen and Grandview Drive, on the north end of Bend, on the report of an altercation involving a firearm. Witnesses told officers...
centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested
A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
