247Sports
Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden
Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
247Sports
Five years later as he preps for Senior Day, Holton Ahlers has made his legacy felt at ECU
People can discuss whether or not there should be an asterisk beside all the records Holton Ahlers now holds as a result of his extra year of eligibility. They can dispute where exactly he fits on the all-time list of Pirate quarterback greats. But there are a few things when...
247Sports
Cincinnati at Northern Kentucky: Things to Watch
The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) hit the road for the first time as they head across the river to face the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-1) at 7pm on ESPN+. The 2nd season under Wes.
247Sports
Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.
Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
247Sports
What to expect, and how to watch as ECU hosts Hampton
The Pirates got down by 16 in their eventual season-opening 77-75 comeback win over Mercer, and trailed by as many as 19 - 23-4 - in the eventual 77-57 win over Mercer on Saturday. Schwartz knows there was going to be growing pains as a result of the inexperience with the team he’s putting on the floor this year. But the hope is extra preparation on the small details leads to a more efficient start on Wednesday when non-conference foe Hampton comes to town.
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
247Sports
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP34. | From The Logo?
Aaron Smith and Jeff Howell are joined by The Bengalorian to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals at mid-season and what it will take to make the playoffs. The two are also joined by Regan Yoakam to discuss her roles with Bearcat Journal, both ongoing and future, as Ed Mayhall and Chad Brendel pop in and out throughout. Join the conversation live every Tuesday night at 9:15pm on the Bearcat Journal YouTube channel, and don't forget to like and subscribe while you're there.
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
Purcell Marian High School girls bball team ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN
The Purcell Marian girls basketball team is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN this week. The Cavaliers open the season at home Friday night.
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
Local Laughs: 5 Cincinnati Comedy Shows to Catch in November
Give your family a break from your amateur comedy routine this holiday season.
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
Fox 19
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
