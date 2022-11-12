ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Cincinnati the first offer for 2025 OT Parker Harden

Pickerington (Ohio) Central is one of the top football programs in the state of Ohio and over the years the Tigers have produced dozens of Division I prospects. Offensive tackle Parker Harden looks to be the next man up for the Tigers in the 2025 class as he recently picked up his first offer from Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

What to expect, and how to watch as ECU hosts Hampton

The Pirates got down by 16 in their eventual season-opening 77-75 comeback win over Mercer, and trailed by as many as 19 - 23-4 - in the eventual 77-57 win over Mercer on Saturday. Schwartz knows there was going to be growing pains as a result of the inexperience with the team he’s putting on the floor this year. But the hope is extra preparation on the small details leads to a more efficient start on Wednesday when non-conference foe Hampton comes to town.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP34. | From The Logo?

Aaron Smith and Jeff Howell are joined by The Bengalorian to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals at mid-season and what it will take to make the playoffs. The two are also joined by Regan Yoakam to discuss her roles with Bearcat Journal, both ongoing and future, as Ed Mayhall and Chad Brendel pop in and out throughout. Join the conversation live every Tuesday night at 9:15pm on the Bearcat Journal YouTube channel, and don't forget to like and subscribe while you're there.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH

