ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZeuE_0j8EOWGX00

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Galois Capital is the latest hedge fund caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday, estimating the amount to be around $100 million.

Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou wrote to investors in recent days that while the fund had been able to pull some money from the exchange, it still had "roughly half of our capital stuck on FTX," the paper said, quoting a letter it had seen.

"I am deeply sorry that we find ourselves in this current situation," Zhou wrote as per the report, adding that it could take "a few years" to recover "some percentage" of its assets.

FTX filed U.S. bankruptcy proceedings on Friday and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried resigned after a rapid liquidity crunch at the group left FTX scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

FTX's swift fall from grace followed heavy speculation about its financial health that triggered $6 billion of withdrawals in just 72 hours earlier this week. The company had published a valuation of $32 billion as recently as January.

FTX and Galois did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 33

Billyjoe Norwood
3d ago

Love of money is the root of all evil. If you love your money too much you can do some pretty evil things for it. It’s disgusting have people love money over anything else on this planet

Reply(6)
6
Fuddy Duddy
3d ago

A financial scheme that can be emulated and replicated by a prepubescent 12 year old with a laptop in his parent’s basement is the basis of this “currency”. And its proponents don’t have the awareness of its lack of veracity?

Reply
6
dale kelleher
3d ago

monopoly money. people never learn. stop trying to get rich quick and hiding from the government. if you had government bonds you wouldn't be in this mess.

Reply(3)
7
Related
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Reuters

Reuters

644K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy