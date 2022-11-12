Effective: 2022-11-16 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Hartford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice of a glaze to one tenth of an inch at or above 1000 ft elevation. * WHERE...Hartford CT County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO