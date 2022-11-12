ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-16 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow and sleet accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of mainly up to one tenth of an inch, with up to two tenths of an inch in the mountains. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Berkshires, the Mid Hudson Valley, and portions of the eastern Catskills. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix including freezing rain will transition to all rain this morning.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-16 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow and sleet accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of mainly up to one tenth of an inch, with up to two tenths of an inch in the mountains. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Berkshires, the Mid Hudson Valley, and portions of the eastern Catskills. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix including freezing rain will transition to all rain this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-16 01:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Hartford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice of a glaze to one tenth of an inch at or above 1000 ft elevation. * WHERE...Hartford CT County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy