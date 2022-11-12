Effective: 2022-11-16 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Little additional snow and sleet accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of mainly up to one tenth of an inch, with up to two tenths of an inch in the mountains. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, the southern Berkshires, the Mid Hudson Valley, and portions of the eastern Catskills. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix including freezing rain will transition to all rain this morning.

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO