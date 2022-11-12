ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Southern Indiana hosts Southern Illinois following Simmons’ 23-point performance

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Jelani Simmons scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 97-91 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Southern Indiana did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

Southern Illinois finished 9-9 in MVC games and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Salukis shot 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

14news.com

USI men’s basketball secures first-ever win in NCAA Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opened the NCAA Division I era at Screaming Eagles Arena with a 71-53 victory Southern Illinois University Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-1, while the Salukis begins 2022-23, 2-1. The Eagles won the tip and jumped out to quick 6-2 lead in the contest. The Salukis did not let the Eagles get too far out front as the first half would feature 10 lead changes and six ties. USI had the largest lead of the open half with that early 6-2 advantage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload

After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville labor union announces new management

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First snow of the season blankets the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families woke up Saturday morning in awe as snow fell and blanketed homes and roads across the Tri-State. Some areas even saw three inches or more of snow. Eyewitness News Photographer John Simpson caught the snowfall as it was happening here in Evansville. We’d like to see your photos of this […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marijuana focused job fair held at Mt. Carmel pizza joint

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — A hiring event that aimed to break new individuals into the cannabis industry was held Monday in Mount Carmel. Verano held a local job fair to get new faces into their Ataraxis facility in Albion, Illinois. They first held a hiring event over the weekend in Olney, and have moved […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
wevv.com

Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters

Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two injured after house explosion in Princeton

Two people were injured after a house fire caused by an explosion in Gibson County, Indiana on Tuesday. Officials with Princeton Fire Territory said they were at the scene of a structure fire in the area of Hart Street and Clark Street around noon on Tuesday. Authorities told our crew...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire breaks out at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic WWII bomber involved in Dallas crash shares Evansville ties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, one of which had ties to our Tri-State. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the two planes were the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. This particular B-17, which was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
