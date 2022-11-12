Southern Indiana hosts Southern Illinois following Simmons’ 23-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Jelani Simmons scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 97-91 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Southern Indiana did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

Southern Illinois finished 9-9 in MVC games and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Salukis shot 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

