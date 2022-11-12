St. Thomas and Saint Francis (BKN) to meet in out-of-conference contest

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies host the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers in a non-conference matchup.

St. Thomas went 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (BKN) went 7-11 in NEC games and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.