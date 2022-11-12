ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Thomas and Saint Francis (BKN) to meet in out-of-conference contest

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (1-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies host the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers in a non-conference matchup.

St. Thomas went 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (BKN) went 7-11 in NEC games and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

