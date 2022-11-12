Read full article on original website
Related
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came...
Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
How much will Arizona's minimum wage increase 2023? Here's what to know
Low-wage earners in Arizona have struggled more than most people from the nation's inflationary surge this year, but they also will get a modest boost from it starting in January. That's when the state's minimum wage, already one of the highest in the nation, will rise again, with the increase tied to inflation. ...
Comments / 0