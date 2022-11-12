ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

The Oakland Press

Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville

ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
BERKLEY, MI
MLive.com

Clarkston’s offense continues to roll as unfamiliar Caledonia awaits in semifinals

CLARKSTON -- Ethan Eriksen remembers being at Ford Field nine years ago when the Clarkston football team won its first Division 1 state championship in 2013. Just nine years old, Clark marveled as Clarkston’s dominant senior running back named Ethan Eriksen bulldozed his way to 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central.
CLARKSTON, MI
WILX-TV

High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Student arrested for threats that closed Ferndale High School, Middle School

Ferndale police arrested a girl accused of making threats on social media that led officials to close the Ferndale High School and Middle School on Monday. The threats showed up on Instagram on Sunday night with the poster stating the person had three loaded guns and was going to shoot up the high school Monday, school officials said.
FERNDALE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students

The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oxford schools to close for shooting anniversary

All Oxford district schools will be closed on Nov. 30 to honor the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured one teacher and six other students. The district announced their decision in October to close the schools for what will be known...

