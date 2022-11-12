Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville
ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
MLive.com
Clarkston’s offense continues to roll as unfamiliar Caledonia awaits in semifinals
CLARKSTON -- Ethan Eriksen remembers being at Ford Field nine years ago when the Clarkston football team won its first Division 1 state championship in 2013. Just nine years old, Clark marveled as Clarkston’s dominant senior running back named Ethan Eriksen bulldozed his way to 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central.
The Oakland Press
Oxford’s Line, Myre lead all-Oakland Activities Association football teams for 2022
The Oakland Activities Association recently released its all-conference football lists for the 2022 season. By vote of the coaches, the 2022 OAA Coach of the Year award went to Oxford’s Zach Line, with Oxford’s Tate Myre named OAA Player of the Year. Coaches of the Year:. Red Division:...
The Oakland Press
Shrine runs into same quarterfinal roadblock, falling in straight sets to No. 8 Cass City
BURTON — The third time was not the charm. The roadblock remains the same. For the third straight season, Royal Oak Shrine’s postseason trip has taken them to the quarterfinals in Genesee County, only to have them make the return trip back down I-75 after a season-ending loss.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Berkley and Northville
The Berkley Bears were defeated in straight sets by Northville (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) in the Division 1 quarterfinal played on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Royal Oak Middle School. The Mustangs advance to play Saline in Thursday’s semifinal.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Birmingham Marian and Clarkston
Birmingham Marian defeated Clarkston, 15-25, 25-21, 15-25, 29-27, 15-8, in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at St. Clair County Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, advancing to the D1 state semifinals with the win.
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
The Oakland Press
Student arrested for threats that closed Ferndale High School, Middle School
Ferndale police arrested a girl accused of making threats on social media that led officials to close the Ferndale High School and Middle School on Monday. The threats showed up on Instagram on Sunday night with the poster stating the person had three loaded guns and was going to shoot up the high school Monday, school officials said.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
The Oakland Press
Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students
The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
The Oakland Press
Oxford schools to close for shooting anniversary
All Oxford district schools will be closed on Nov. 30 to honor the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured one teacher and six other students. The district announced their decision in October to close the schools for what will be known...
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
