Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira

UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
MMAWeekly.com

Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed

Former two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson passed away on Sunday at the age of 38. When the news broke of Johnson’s death, details were scarce. It was known that Johnson was having health issues, but the seriousness of his situation didn’t become clear until his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the “Rumble” last month to ESPN.
bjpenndotcom

Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 biggest takeaways from UFC 281: Does Alex Pereira forever have Israel Adesanya's number?

What mattered most at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York? Here are a few post-fight musings …. Molly McCann’s back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts gained her a Barstool Sports sponsorship deal and a ton of hype in the women’s flyweight division. She received a massive pop from the crowd entering the octagon, but that all came crashing down courtesy of Erin Blanchfield.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 281 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Watch the highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The bout headlined the UFC 281 fight card on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MMAWeekly.com

Michael Chandler insists he’s not a ‘cheater’ after Dustin Poirier claims

On Saturday night Dustin Poirier was in a dangerous situation. He had Michael Chandler on his back, his arm around his neck, and with just a bit of wiggle room, near a submission. It was at this moment that Poirier claims Chandler fish hooked him and tried to manipulate his face upward to get his arm under his chin. We saw the fingers on the replay but Chandler insists it’s not what Poirier claims.
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White on Francis Ngannou negotiations: ‘We’ve been very patient’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently involved in contract negotiations with the fight promotion, and it doesn’t look like they’re close to an agreement. Ngannou allegedly fulfilled his contractual obligations with the UFC in his last fight at UFC 270 in January. Following the win over Ciryl Gane, Ngannou underwent knee surgery and has been in recovery and rehabilitation since March. He’s criticized the fight promotion’s contract structure and has called for changes.

