Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed
Former two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson passed away on Sunday at the age of 38. When the news broke of Johnson’s death, details were scarce. It was known that Johnson was having health issues, but the seriousness of his situation didn’t become clear until his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the “Rumble” last month to ESPN.
Alex Pereira praises Glover Teixeira and corner following UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya
Alex Pereira is the new UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s giving his cornermen a ton of credit. Pereira challenged Adesanya for the 185-pound gold this past Saturday night. The title fight emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya looked to be getting the better of Pereira on the feet, although “Poatan’s” power remained a threat. In the final round, Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs until referee Marc Goddard called off the fight.
6 biggest takeaways from UFC 281: Does Alex Pereira forever have Israel Adesanya's number?
What mattered most at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York? Here are a few post-fight musings …. Molly McCann’s back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts gained her a Barstool Sports sponsorship deal and a ton of hype in the women’s flyweight division. She received a massive pop from the crowd entering the octagon, but that all came crashing down courtesy of Erin Blanchfield.
UFC 281 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Watch the highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The bout headlined the UFC 281 fight card on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube.
UFC 281 post-event facts: Alex Pereira makes history with title win in 8th career fight
UFC 281 took place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, and with 11 finishes in 14 fights, including two title changes, it proved to be among the best cards of the year. The main event saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) earn another combat victory over Israel...
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Ovince Saint Preux says Alexander Gustafsson out of UFC 282, Philipe Lins to replace
Ovince Saint Preux has a new opponent. According to “OSP,” his originally scheduled opponent Alexander Gustafsson is off UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Stepping in his place will be Philipe Lins, a former PFL champion. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie...
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Michael Chandler insists he’s not a ‘cheater’ after Dustin Poirier claims
On Saturday night Dustin Poirier was in a dangerous situation. He had Michael Chandler on his back, his arm around his neck, and with just a bit of wiggle room, near a submission. It was at this moment that Poirier claims Chandler fish hooked him and tried to manipulate his face upward to get his arm under his chin. We saw the fingers on the replay but Chandler insists it’s not what Poirier claims.
Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, other UFC stars have the most fake Twitter followers report says
According to a report by Gambling.com, several big-name UFC stars are dealing with a large number of fake followers on Twitter. The study was done after “Elon Musk’s crackdown on fake/spam accounts” and was eye-opening in terms of MMA Twitter. The site says they ran “SparkToro’s fake...
Dana White on Francis Ngannou negotiations: ‘We’ve been very patient’
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently involved in contract negotiations with the fight promotion, and it doesn’t look like they’re close to an agreement. Ngannou allegedly fulfilled his contractual obligations with the UFC in his last fight at UFC 270 in January. Following the win over Ciryl Gane, Ngannou underwent knee surgery and has been in recovery and rehabilitation since March. He’s criticized the fight promotion’s contract structure and has called for changes.
