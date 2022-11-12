ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

KGET

Artists who have performed at California prisons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What do Sammy Davis Jr. and Metallica have in common? They both performed at a prison in California. You may not usually see these musicians on a list together but they all share one similar experience. They all performed at a prison in California. Here is a list of musicians who […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Ballots found in Santa Cruz Mountains now in hands of federal investigators

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Postal inspectors in Washington, D.C. have now joined the investigation into completed ballots reportedly found down a ravine in the Santa Cruz mountains. According to some of the people whose ballots were recovered, their ballots were delivered at the post office on Payne Avenue in west San Jose - which is now a starting point for the investigation.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
CALIFORNIA STATE

