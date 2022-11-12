Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KRMG
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020 A pair of recreational divers notified authorities about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. (NCD)
KSBW.com
Red kettle kickoff luncheon at Pebble Beach brings in a flurry of fundraising for the Salvation Army
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — TheSalvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula held its annual red kettle kickoff luncheon at Pebble Beach on Tuesday. In a flurry of fundraising the hosts of the event, KSBW 8's Dan Green and Erin Clark, ran around the room full of willing donors trying to pick up as much cash as possible.
Artists who have performed at California prisons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What do Sammy Davis Jr. and Metallica have in common? They both performed at a prison in California. You may not usually see these musicians on a list together but they all share one similar experience. They all performed at a prison in California. Here is a list of musicians who […]
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts
California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
KSBW.com
Ballots found in Santa Cruz Mountains now in hands of federal investigators
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Postal inspectors in Washington, D.C. have now joined the investigation into completed ballots reportedly found down a ravine in the Santa Cruz mountains. According to some of the people whose ballots were recovered, their ballots were delivered at the post office on Payne Avenue in west San Jose - which is now a starting point for the investigation.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
KTVU FOX 2
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four states just banned slavery in their constitutions. Will California try again?
California lawmakers earlier this year declined to put an anti-slavery measure on the ballot, delaying a decision on a proposal to forbid the practice of using work as a form of criminal punishment. Voters in five other states – Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont – this week saw similar...
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled.
wufe967.com
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
