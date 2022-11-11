Photos | USC overcomes slow start in win over Colorado

No. 8 USC overcame a slow start against Colorado to romp to a 55-17 victory Friday at the Coliseum.
Quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for five touchdowns, but the win was bittersweet for Trojans fans after running back Travis Dye sustained a season-ending leg injury in the second quarter.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the game:
