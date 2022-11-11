Photos | USC overcomes slow start in win over Colorado

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu knocks down a pass bay Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout in the first quarter of the Trojans' 55-17 win Friday at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

No. 8 USC overcame a slow start against Colorado to romp to a 55-17 victory Friday at the Coliseum.

Quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for five touchdowns, but the win was bittersweet for Trojans fans after running back Travis Dye sustained a season-ending leg injury in the second quarter.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the game:

USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles into the end zone to score a touchdown against Colorado in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC running back Travis Dye, right, is consoled by quarterback Caleb Williams after sustaining a leg injury against Colorado. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC's Korey Foreman (0) celebrates his tackle for a loss with Tyrone Talent (31) and Stanley Taufo'ou against Colorado in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC running back Austin Jones leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Colorado safety Tyrin Taylor in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Tahj Washington beats the Colorado defense to score a touchdown in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .