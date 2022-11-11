ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photos | USC overcomes slow start in win over Colorado

By Wally Skalij
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVgsj_0j8EKeEd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw4b2_0j8EKeEd00
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu knocks down a pass bay Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout in the first quarter of the Trojans' 55-17 win Friday at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

No. 8 USC overcame a slow start against Colorado to romp to a 55-17 victory Friday at the Coliseum.

Quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for five touchdowns, but the win was bittersweet for Trojans fans after running back Travis Dye sustained a season-ending leg injury in the second quarter.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLAUD_0j8EKeEd00
USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles into the end zone to score a touchdown against Colorado in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmudE_0j8EKeEd00
USC running back Travis Dye, right, is consoled by quarterback Caleb Williams after sustaining a leg injury against Colorado. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOSjP_0j8EKeEd00
USC's Korey Foreman (0) celebrates his tackle for a loss with Tyrone Talent (31) and Stanley Taufo'ou against Colorado in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIQM5_0j8EKeEd00
USC running back Austin Jones leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Colorado safety Tyrin Taylor in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066vHX_0j8EKeEd00
USC receiver Tahj Washington beats the Colorado defense to score a touchdown in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
463K+
Followers
74K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy