Poll: Top play from the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The quarterfinals of the high school football playoffs concluded in the Sacramento area.

Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are the plays that stood out during the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Three plays from the quarterfinal round that are up for play of the week are a blocked punt touchdown return from Folsom’s Greco Carillo, a one-hand touchdown catch from Oak Ridge’s Sebastian Sutton, and a 97-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal from Dixon’s Luis Torres.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.

