Poll: Top play from the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The quarterfinals of the high school football playoffs concluded in the Sacramento area.

Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are the plays that stood out during the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Recap of quarterfinals of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

Three plays from the quarterfinal round that are up for play of the week are a blocked punt touchdown return from Folsom’s Greco Carillo, a one-hand touchdown catch from Oak Ridge’s Sebastian Sutton, and a 97-yard touchdown return on a blocked field goal from Dixon’s Luis Torres.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX40

Coach Mike Brown marvels at a near complete game by his Sacramento Kings in 153-121 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown analyzes what he witnessed in Tuesday’s 153-121 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, winning Sacramento’s fourth straight contest, the joy he’s experienced to see his team with a winning record for the first time this season and the 31-point outing from Terence Davis during the team’s first […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Domantas Sabonis on seeing Kings & fans rally behind quirky things bringing them closer together

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Prior to Tuesday’s nationally televised game against the Brooklyn Nets in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about being added to the national television schedule, the fun surrounding his team, and seeing fans join them in rallying behind things like the laser beam outside Golden 1 Center and Malik Monk’s band-aid.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Recap of quarterfinals of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the quarterfinals.  Here are the playoff games FOX40 followed throughout the quarterfinal round.  Central Catholic at Monterey Trail In Division I, the fourth-seeded Monterey Trail Mustangs welcomed the No. 5 Central Catholic Raiders.  The Mustangs were one of four teams […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

