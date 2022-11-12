Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe Some spotty light sleet or light freezing rain across portions of the southern Poconos will taper off over the next hour or so.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the early morning hours. * WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and a glaze of ice remain possible through the morning hours. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintery mix transitions freezing rain and eventually just rain this morning.
