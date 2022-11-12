Effective: 2022-11-16 04:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation including freezing rain will transition to all rain. Less than 1 inch of additional snow and sleet accumulation outside of the southern Adirondacks, and 1 to 3 inches of additional snow accumulation in the southern Adirondacks. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations mainly less than one tenth of an inch, with up to two tenths of an inch in the mountains east and west of the Capital District. * WHERE...The Capital District, Schoharie Valley, Mohawk Valley, Saratoga Lake George region, southern Adirondacks, southern Vermont, and the northern Berkshires. * WHEN...Through 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix including freezing rain will transition to all rain this morning. Snow showers will transition to mixed rain/snow showers today in the southern Adirondacks. Precipitation tapers off late this morning into the afternoon.

