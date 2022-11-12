Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage...
FOX 11 and 41
CBC COVID test site to close
PASCO, Wash.- The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand. “In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits,” UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
FOX 11 and 41
Another fire breaks at Tri-Cities RV Park, one mobile home lost
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another fire has broken out at the Tri-Cities RV Park on Bonnie Avenue, according to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, just days after a fire at the same park killed an 8-year-old girl and injured her brother. Crews were called out to the RV Park...
FOX 11 and 41
Experts share safety tips to keep your RVs safe this winter.
Pasco, Wash. – The weather is getting colder and with winter just around the corner, those who live in recreational vehicles, it’s very important to be fire wise. Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire department tells me “Make sure you have those working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms in those traveling RVs”
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One person dies after RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at tri-Cities RV in Kennewick Saturday morning, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael shares one of the people taken to the hospital, a girl, died. In a tweet, Chief Michael says, “Many of our firefighters are mothers and fathers. We cannot imagine the unbearable pain of...
FOX 11 and 41
Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at a single airplane crash landing near SR 21, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond. The plane had only the pilot inside, who is now in the hospital for chest pain and a face cut.
FOX 11 and 41
High School State Football Quarterfinal Matchups
The first round of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state high school football playoffs are in the books. Chiawana, Kennewick and DeSales picked up wins to advance to the quarterfinals. The Riverhawks will host Emerald Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium. The Lions will...
Comments / 0