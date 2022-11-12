Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
TIMELINE: Latest updates after Paul Pelosi attacked inside San Francisco home
In the middle of the night, a man broke into the San Francisco home belonging to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, with a hammer. Here's the latest on the suspect and investigation:
NBC Bay Area
Silicon Valley Turkey Trot
The Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, America’s largest Thanksgiving Day race, returns in person on this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The Turkey Trot has donated more than $11 million to date in support of local charities. More than 15,000 registrants are expected to participate in person and virtually this year.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
GV Wire
SF Crime So Bad Wedding Photographers Attacked in Broad Daylight
No one or no place is safe in San Francisco. That point was made again on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when violent robbers accosted two wedding photographers near the city’s Palace of Fine Arts. A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, told ABC7 that he flew to...
NBC Bay Area
80-Year-Old Vallejo Landlord Attacked With Samurai Sword
An 80-year-old Vallejo man is in the hospital recovering from an attack with a sword. Friends and family told NBC Bay Area this is a result of an eviction that turned violent, and left two people wounded and one dead. Police aren't releasing many details regarding the case, but are...
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Flights from San Francisco to Cabo are under $300
The flights fall during peak whale watching season.
indybay.org
Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests
Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse. It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Hells Angels members arrested in deadly attack during Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club were arrested in connection with the murder of a concertgoer and the assault of an off-duty police officer at Shoreline Amphitheatre earlier this year.According to Mountain View police, the suspects were arrested Tuesday following a five-month investigation."This was an extremely sensitive situation," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.Police said the suspects are connected to two incidents during a June 18 concert featuring country singer Chris Stapleton.Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police said they found one man unresponsive near the Stage Right Café. First responders attempted life-saving measures...
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
FBI raids Bernal Heights home
Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Workers Strike Brings Grading, Classes, Research to a Halt
Striking University of California, Berkeley workers have been out picketing all day Monday bringing grading, some classes and research to a halt. They said they plan to stay on the picket line until the university gives them a living wage. Some of the graduate students are making as little as...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
