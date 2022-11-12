ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

The Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, America’s largest Thanksgiving Day race, returns in person on this year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The Turkey Trot has donated more than $11 million to date in support of local charities. More than 15,000 registrants are expected to participate in person and virtually this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

80-Year-Old Vallejo Landlord Attacked With Samurai Sword

An 80-year-old Vallejo man is in the hospital recovering from an attack with a sword. Friends and family told NBC Bay Area this is a result of an eviction that turned violent, and left two people wounded and one dead. Police aren't releasing many details regarding the case, but are...
VALLEJO, CA
indybay.org

Fears of Nuclear War Give Rise to Nationwide Protests

Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse. It has been 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and now may be the closest the world has been to a nuclear war since then. In October, anti-war activists in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley joined others across the nation in holding street protests to demand that their elected leaders take a stand and work to reduce the risk of nuclear war. On November 10, Youth vs Apocalypse, CodePink, Veterans for Peace and others rallied in front of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin's San Francisco office, where they created a street mural with the message "Defund Violence."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hells Angels members arrested in deadly attack during Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club were arrested in connection with the murder of a concertgoer and the assault of an off-duty police officer at Shoreline Amphitheatre earlier this year.According to Mountain View police, the suspects were arrested Tuesday following a five-month investigation."This was an extremely sensitive situation," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.Police said the suspects are connected to two incidents during a June 18 concert featuring country singer Chris Stapleton.Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police said they found one man unresponsive near the Stage Right Café. First responders attempted life-saving measures...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art

A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

FBI raids Bernal Heights home

Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley Workers Strike Brings Grading, Classes, Research to a Halt

Striking University of California, Berkeley workers have been out picketing all day Monday bringing grading, some classes and research to a halt. They said they plan to stay on the picket line until the university gives them a living wage. Some of the graduate students are making as little as...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy