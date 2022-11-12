Apple's 10th gen iPad drops $50 in a surprise early Black Friday deal. This is the first discount we've seen for this newly released Wi-Fi only iPad. For a limited time, you can get the latest 2022 iPad for $399 at B&H (opens in new tab). That's $50 off its $449 list price and its biggest discount since its Oct. 2022 release. This is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals spotted this month. It's also $45 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

2 DAYS AGO