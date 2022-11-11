Read full article on original website
Home suite home: Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Limerick Properties
As a family living and working in the city themselves, Sean and Emily O’Brien know firsthand how expensive living in the Fitchburg and greater Madison area can be. They made it their mission to help change some of that, and on Oct. 12, the O’Briens held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Limerick Properties, an affordable housing site located at 5128 Lacy Road.
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
Students celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch
Throughout the month of October, AmeriCorp members Rebekah Herring and Michelle Naragon hosted events at the different schools of the Oregon School District to celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch. The Great Lakes Apple Crunch is an initiative that aims to support local apple growers and educate the public about...
Girls swimming: Madison West places on podium twice at Division 1 state meet
The Madison West girls swimming team picked up a pair of podium finishes at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School. The Regents rode the two podium placements to a 12th-place finish with 73.5 points. Hartland Arrowhead finished first with 338.5 points, while Brookfield East placed second with 285.5 points.
Girls swimming: Madison Edgewood wins six state championships to capture eighth straight title
The Madison Edgewood girls swimming team captured its eighth consecutive state title at the WIAA Division 2 state meet on Friday, Nov. 11, at Waukesha South High School. The Crusaders cruised to the state championship with 350 points. Whitefish Bay earned runner-up honors with 167 points. Edgewood won six state...
