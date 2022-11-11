As a family living and working in the city themselves, Sean and Emily O’Brien know firsthand how expensive living in the Fitchburg and greater Madison area can be. They made it their mission to help change some of that, and on Oct. 12, the O’Briens held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Limerick Properties, an affordable housing site located at 5128 Lacy Road.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO