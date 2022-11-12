Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Hy-Vee
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Hy-Vee stores have teamed up to assist children through the Goodfellow fund. Hy-Vee employs more than 1,300 people in the Sioux City area at its stores on Hamilton Boulevard, at Southern Hills Mall, on Gordon Drive, on Pierce Street and in South Sioux City. Copyright 2018...
Sioux City Journal
B-17 involved in Texas crash visited Sioux City in July
SIOUX CITY — The B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a deadly mid-air collision at a Texas air show on Saturday gave rides to numerous Siouxland residents this summer. The World War II-era bomber, owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing's B-17 Texas Raiders, flew into Sioux Gateway Airport in July, when it sat on display for five days and also took several daily flights with passengers, some of them veterans.
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City receives $105K lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp. Representatives from MidAmerican Energy presented a check to the City Council for $105,213 at Monday's council meeting. The lighting upgrades were implemented in an effort...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents being asked to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there have...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Santa is coming
THE MINI: Santa Claus is coming to downtown Sioux City on Monday. Are you ready? -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City gets ready for Downtown for the Holidays
SIOUX CITY -- The best seat in downtown Sioux City may be on a bench that is in the shape of two polar bears. At least this is the opinion of Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote. "The polar bear bench is located right in front of Downtown for the...
Sioux City Journal
Crashes reported around Sioux City amid patchy snowfall
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police are urging motorists to drive cautiously amid patchy snowfall. Since 9 a.m., Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have responded to 18 crashes around the city. "The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out...
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
ROCK 4 VETS gets Sioux City rocking for veterans
Rock n' roll fans jammed out to their favorite music on Saturday, and it was all for a greater cause.
kscj.com
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
