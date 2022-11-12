Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Christian Mbilli to face Vaughn Alexander on December 17 in France
Super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli will face Vaughn Alexander in Nantes, France, on December 17, it has been announced. In chief support, welterweight Souleymane Cissokho will take on Thulani Mbenge. Mbilli (22-0, 20 knockouts), who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168 pounds, represented France at the 2016...
The Ring Magazine
Julio Cesar Martinez to defend flyweight belt against Samuel Carmona on December 3
Julio Cesar Martinez (left) overwhelmed Moises Calleros. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing. Martinez, the Ring Magazine No. 1-ranked flyweight, will now defend his WBC flyweight title against Samuel Carmona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Matchroom Boxing announced Saturday night. The 12-round bout will precede the main event bout between Ring Magazine junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.
The Ring Magazine
Overweight Manuel Manzo wins upset split decision over Emmanuel Rodriguez in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Manuel Manzo didn’t have the speed or skill that his opponent, Emmanuel Rodriguez, brought to the ring on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel. What the 33-year-old from Michoacan, Mexico had was an iron chin and a limitless gas tank. It also didn’t hurt that they were fighting several divisions above Rodriguez’s usual weight. Those factors were enough to power the underdog to an upset split decision win over the more celebrated “Salserito,” with two judges scoring the fight 76-75 in his favor, while the third had it scored the same way for Rodriguez.
The Ring Magazine
Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield launch ear-shaped, cannabis-infused edibles
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield made history as rivals, but now they’re planning to money together with a new cannabis-infused product. The former heavyweight champions announced the launch of the ear-shape Delta 8 “Holy Ears” product, which is available in the Cherry Pie Punch flavor. The announcement...
The Ring Magazine
Press release: Steve Spark defeats Montana Love via controversial DQ
Controversy reigned in Cleveland, Ohio as junior welterweight up-and-comer Montana Love was disqualified after Steve Spark was lifted over the ropes in a clinch in the sixth round of their scheduled 12-round main event on Saturday. The fight was building into a cracker through six rounds, with drama in the...
Comments / 0