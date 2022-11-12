ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Manuel Manzo didn’t have the speed or skill that his opponent, Emmanuel Rodriguez, brought to the ring on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel. What the 33-year-old from Michoacan, Mexico had was an iron chin and a limitless gas tank. It also didn’t hurt that they were fighting several divisions above Rodriguez’s usual weight. Those factors were enough to power the underdog to an upset split decision win over the more celebrated “Salserito,” with two judges scoring the fight 76-75 in his favor, while the third had it scored the same way for Rodriguez.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO