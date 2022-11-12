ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown

The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
Hartselle Enquirer

Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships

Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Tuscaloosa Thread

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
Franklin County Times

Farm-City Banquet announces award winners

The annual Franklin County Farm-City Awards Banquet, presented by the Franklin County Extension and the Farm-City Planning Committee, took place Nov. 14 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. “The Farm-City Banquet is an excellent way to celebrate agriculture in Franklin County, and we look forward to it every year,”...
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
radio7media.com

One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama

TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
