Alabama Kicker Wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Alabama kicker Will Reichard is this week's SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Hoover, Ala., native won the award for his performance in Alabama's 30-24 win against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. The senior kicked a hat trick of crucial field goals to put the Tide on top...
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Round 2
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown
The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
Dinger, Dinger, D-1: Maddie Terrell Signs with UNA
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Vardaman softball player Maddie Terrell signed on to play softball at the University of North Alabama with a surprise twist.
Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The West Limestone High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships
Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
Farm-City Banquet announces award winners
The annual Franklin County Farm-City Awards Banquet, presented by the Franklin County Extension and the Farm-City Planning Committee, took place Nov. 14 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. “The Farm-City Banquet is an excellent way to celebrate agriculture in Franklin County, and we look forward to it every year,”...
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Starkville Staple Strange Brew Coffeehouse Coming to the Tuscaloosa Strip
An independent coffeehouse that has become a staple in Starkville, Mississippi is hoping to do the same in Tuscaloosa when they open on the UA Strip sometime next month. Shane Reed, the shop's owner, told the Thread that the original Strange Brew Coffeehouse opened in Starkville in April 2005. "We...
Remembering the Airport Road Tornado
On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
