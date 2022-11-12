ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Chaps down Colorado Christian in home opener

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Maci Maddox, Audrey Robertson and Rachel Haase scored 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively, and No. 13 Lubbock Christian University beat Colorado Christian 85-64 Friday night in its home opener at the Rip Griffin Center.

The points were career highs for Maddox, a junior from Frenship, and Haase, a sophomore from Amarillo. Maddox and Robertson had five and six assists, respectively.

The game was part of the Carpet Tech Classic, a two-day, four-team event. In Friday's first game, UT Tyler beat Colorado State-Pueblo 63-48. On Saturday, UT Tyler (1-0) and Colorado Christian (0-1) play at 3:30 p.m. and LCU (1-2) takes on CSU-Pueblo (0-1) at 6 p.m.

Grace Foster, Whitney Cox and Reese Schumann added eight points apiece for the Lady Chaps, and Foster grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Mykaela Moore scored 11 points for Colorado Christian, which led 7-0 and 14-5 early. The game was tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter. LCU made a 13-0 run in the second quarter and led 47-33 at halftime.

LCU men 66, Regis 59

DENVER — Rowan Mackenzie, the only returning starter from a 27-win Lubbock Christian University team, had 16 points and seven rebounds Friday night as the 16th-ranked Chaparrals won their season opener against Regis.

Junior-college transfers Najeeb Muhammad and Kurt Wegscheider had solid debuts for LCU, Muhammad with 12 points and three assists and Wegscheider with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Aaron Gonzales, Russell Harrison and Kendall Dow added nine, eight and seven points, respectively. Gonzales is a returning sophomore guard. Harrison, a Monterey graduate, transferred to LCU after starting the past two seasons at Division I Louisiana-Monroe, and Dow is a freshman guard from San Antonio Johnson.

The game was part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference/Lone Star Conference Challenge, a traditional season-opening event at multiple sites. Regis is one of the host sites with a four-team, two-day event. In Friday's first game, Colorado School of Mines downed St. Mary's 87-65.

On Saturday, LCU (1-0) plays Colorado School of Mines (1-0) at 5 p.m. CST and Regis (0-1) hosts St. Mary's (0-1) at 7 p.m.

David Simental scored 18 points for Regis, which finished 20-10 last season. The Rangers got 11 points from Brayden Carter and nine from C.J. Reed.

