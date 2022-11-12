Read full article on original website
The University of Louisville men's basketball team is on the wrong side of history to start the season. The Cardinals dropped a third consecutive one-point loss to start the season, falling 61-60 to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum Center on Tuesday night. If you include the final game of last season, U of L has now lost four straight games by one point.
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night on ESPN. Clemson is now No. 9 after checking in at No. 10 last week.
The College Football Selection Committee released its third rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row. The Dawgs were No. 3 in the initial rankings. With a record of 10-0 on the season, Georgia is also ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 12. Ohio State, also 10-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
