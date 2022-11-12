ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville drops a third one-point game to start the season

The University of Louisville men's basketball team is on the wrong side of history to start the season. The Cardinals dropped a third consecutive one-point loss to start the season, falling 61-60 to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum Center on Tuesday night. If you include the final game of last season, U of L has now lost four straight games by one point.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia football ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12

The College Football Selection Committee released its third rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row. The Dawgs were No. 3 in the initial rankings. With a record of 10-0 on the season, Georgia is also ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 12. Ohio State, also 10-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy