The College Football Selection Committee released its third rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second week in a row. The Dawgs were No. 3 in the initial rankings. With a record of 10-0 on the season, Georgia is also ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 12. Ohio State, also 10-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO