weisradio.com
Sand Rock boys take down Titans, 59-56
SAND ROCK – As part of his practice routine, Sand Rock senior point guard Jacob StClair shoots 150 free throws every day. He shoots them first thing in the morning before school. Nights like Tuesday against Class 6A Gadsden City are the reason why. StClair scored a game-high 25...
weisradio.com
BOYS BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Gaylesville expects to run-and-gun under Brannon
GAYLESVILLE – Throughout men’s college basketball’s history, there have been several teams famous for their run-and-gun styles. UNLV, Loyola-Marymount and Arkansas in the 1990s were a few such teams. That’s the type of style first-year Gaylesville coach Kolby Brannon expects see this season with the Trojans. It’s...
weisradio.com
Warriors’ Wilson charging on to Alabama-Huntsville
CENTRE – Cherokee County High School baseball coach Bret Henderson knew Connor Wilson in the years before he became his head coach – as the opposition. But when Henderson came to Cherokee County after his days as an assistant at Ohatchee, he realized exactly how special of a player Wilson is.
weisradio.com
Sand Rock’s Stephens signs volleyball scholarship with Snead State
SAND ROCK – The legacy of volleyball players Sand Rock’s Lisa Bates has had to move on and play at the college level is strong. On Monday afternoon, that list grew to include another Lady Wildcat. Versatile Jacey Stephens signed with Snead State at the Sand Rock gym....
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
weisradio.com
Christmas In Hokes Bluff
The City of Hokes Bluff will host a Community Tree Lighting in the City Park Gazebo. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy this special event. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade is set for Monday, December 5th at 6 p.m. with line up at the City Pool. Everyone who wants an entry in the Parade needs to be at the Pool on the 5th.
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
weisradio.com
WLIA Getting Ready For Crappie Rodeo 2023
Jamie Johnson, a representative of The Weiss Lake Improvement Association, spoke at The Cedar Bluff City Council meeting Monday night (11/15) asking for the continued support of the Town of Cedar Bluff. Big projects were completed this year on Weiss Lake. With the help of Alabama Power, The Weiss Lake...
wvtm13.com
Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
wvtm13.com
Emma Terry wins Miss UAB 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emma Terry was crowned Miss UAB 2023 during Saturday's competition at the Alys Stephens Center. In addition to winning thousands of dollars in college scholarships, Terry will represent the University of Alabama at Birmingham during Miss Alabama this summer. Throughout the competition, candidates competed in a...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
southerntorch.com
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
