Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity

12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
KEDM

Louisiana providing families with tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read

(BATON ROUGE, LA ) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments

Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
LOUISIANA STATE

