12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity
12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
NOLA.com
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
wwno.org
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is in trouble. Today, we discuss it – in American Sign Language
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is not up to standards. Not only is enrollment declining, but over the summer, the superintendent of Louisiana’s schools for the deaf and visually impaired, Ernest Garrett III, was dismissed. And more recently, the director and principal of LSD, Heather Laine, was dismissed as well. Both for unclear reasons.
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
KEDM
Louisiana providing families with tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read
(BATON ROUGE, LA ) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments
Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
A national split in the United Methodist Church is having local impact.
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online. Edna Guillory of Broussard started a petition to ask the State of Louisiana to publish statistics on pedestrian deaths by highway/street in Louisiana. Guillory, according to the petition, believes that having those statistics available might help make Louisiana...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Louisiana filmmaker writes and produces the story of Emmett Till
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Louisiana filmmaker who brought the story of Emmett Till to the big screen. For more details, watch the clip above.
theadvocate.com
These are the 58 Louisiana congregations that will say goodbye to United Methodists
For 58 congregations in Louisiana, the new year will mean an end to being part of the United Methodist Church, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. A special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference was held Nov. 12 to vote on disaffiliation for those churches, each of which had held congregational votes to leave the church body.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
